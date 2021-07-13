FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Decreased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

