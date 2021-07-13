FY2022 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Increased by Analyst

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

Finning International stock opened at C$31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.21. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.54 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Insiders have sold 13,644 shares of company stock worth $454,657 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

