Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 474,931 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 811,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

