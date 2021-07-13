Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Forterra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

