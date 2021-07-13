Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 12,700 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

