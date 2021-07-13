Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,430 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Barings BDC worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

