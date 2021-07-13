Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

