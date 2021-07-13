Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $623,000 Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $213,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,078,000.

Shares of MCADU stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

