Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

