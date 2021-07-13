Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

GLPG opened at $68.50 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

