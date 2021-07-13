Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 391 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in International Paper by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

