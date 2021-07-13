Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 17,000 Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

STIM opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,598.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,544 shares of company stock worth $727,019 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

