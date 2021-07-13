Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Haynes International worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

