Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.18 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.