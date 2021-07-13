Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Copart by 291.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 52.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

