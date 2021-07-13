Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.42 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

