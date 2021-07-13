Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $256,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,703 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 84.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.