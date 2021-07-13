GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $25.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 86.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GameStop stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.98 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

