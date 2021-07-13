GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Purchases $30,700.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris purchased 10,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GBS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

