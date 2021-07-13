Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $448.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”

Get Generac alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $448.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07. Generac has a 1 year low of $126.02 and a 1 year high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.