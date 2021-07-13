General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

