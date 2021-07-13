Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,600 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.73.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

