Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 67,981 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.