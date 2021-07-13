Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $735.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

