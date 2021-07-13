Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $887.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.