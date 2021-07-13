Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of CryoLife worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 49.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:CRY opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

