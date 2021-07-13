Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.