Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 446,956 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 446,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.