George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,346,908.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ALTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 140,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,793. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $72.15.
About Altair Engineering
