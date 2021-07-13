George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,346,908.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 140,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,793. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

