Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $95.03 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.52.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

