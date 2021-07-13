Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

