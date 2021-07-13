Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

