Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

