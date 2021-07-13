Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62.

