Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

