Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,181,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,607 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

