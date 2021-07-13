Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

