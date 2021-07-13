Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 410.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

