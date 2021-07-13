GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 710.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.16% of GlycoMimetics worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 835,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 668,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

