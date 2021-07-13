GNY Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, GNY has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $71.95 million and approximately $162,891.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

