Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PUCKU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,547. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.