GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for approximately 7.2% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,324. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

