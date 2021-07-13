Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.47% of Golar LNG worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GLNG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 18,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

