Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.81 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $40,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

