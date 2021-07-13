Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 195,382 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.59 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

