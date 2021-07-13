Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 37,635 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Kodiak Sciences worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

