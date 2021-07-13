Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 472,284 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Certara worth $37,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 61.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

