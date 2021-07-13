Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 84,745 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Owens Corning worth $40,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

