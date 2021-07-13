Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 130,997 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Iridium Communications worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

