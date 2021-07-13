Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,862,548 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,862,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 107.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

